Aditya Birla Health Insurance ties up with Citibank

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has tied up with foreign bank Citibank to sell its products to the bank's customer base.

The collaboration aims at combining synergies to enhance the reach of health-based protection solutions to Citibank’s consumer client segments, the insurer said in a statement.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO - Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, “This collaboration is a further step towards strengthening distribution reach of Aditya Birla Health to cater relevant health protection solutions to the Citibank clients.”

This will be a corporate agency partnership. Aditya Birla Health is an arm of Aditya Birla Capital.

Through this tie-up, the health insurer will market its retail products along with the add-on services like health returns (that gives reward points for staying fit) and chronic management program to suit the needs of Citibank customers.

Sharad Mohan, Head Retail Bank-Citibank said, “With this partnership we will be able to offer a larger product suite for our clients to choose from.”

Aditya Birla Health Insurance is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings of South Africa.

The insurer collected a gross premium income of Rs 315.5 crore in nine months of FY19. It has nation-wide distribution presence in over 650 cities through branches and partner offices, as well as nine bancassurance partners. Aditya Birla Health also has more than 17,100 direct selling agents.