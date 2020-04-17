Additional stimulus? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address the media on April 17

This would be the RBI Governor's second press briefing since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on April 17.
This would be the RBI Governor's second press briefing since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India. In his previous address on March 27, Das had announced a rate cut of 75 basis points.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:36 am