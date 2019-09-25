App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

ADB sharply cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5% for FY20

As per the latest ADO, South Asia's growth momentum has softened.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Asian Development Bank on September 25 sharply cut India's growth forecast to 6.5 percent for the current fiscal, weighed down by the GDP growth rate dipping to a six-year low in the first quarter. "India's growth forecast for fiscal year 2019 (FY20) is lowered to 6.5 percent after growth slowed markedly to 5 percent in the first quarter, April–June," said the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019 Update.

In its supplement to the ADO in July, the Manila-headquartered multi-lateral funding agency cut the country's GDP growth estimate to 7 percent for 2019-20 on the back of fiscal shortfall concerns.

Abrupt declines in manufacturing and investment reflect uncertainty ahead of general elections, subdued lending by banks and other financial institutions, stress in the rural economy, and a weakening external outlook, it said.

Close

"India is expected to rebound to 7.2 percent growth in fiscal 2020 (FY21) and join most other subregional countries in performing at or near their ADO 2019 growth forecasts for next year," the ADB Outlook said.

related news

As per the latest ADO, South Asia's growth momentum has softened.

For the region, the growth forecasts are lowered to 6.2 percent for 2019 and 6.7 percent for 2020, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.