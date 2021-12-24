Adani Transmission bags two green energy transmission projects worth Rs 1,400 crore

The Gautam Adani-led company said that the two projects will help it move closer to its target of setting up 20,000 circuit kilometer (ckt km) of transmission lines by 2022.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Adani Transmission has bagged two projects totalling Rs 1,400 crore, which includes a transmission line that will evacuate three gigawatts of renewable energy from Gujarat, the Adani group company said on Monday.

The Gautam Adani-led company said that the two projects will help it move closer to its target of setting up 20,000 circuit kilometer (ckt km) of transmission lines by 2022. Adani Transmission currently has a cumulative transmission network of around 18,500 ckt km, of which 13,400 ckt km is operational and the rest, including the new projects, are at various stages of construction.

Adani Transmission won the competitive bid for the renewable energy evacuation system project, namely Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd, and will build and operate it for 35 years. This project will evacuate three gigawatts of renewable energy from solar and wind farms in Gujarat. The project will entail capex of Rs 1,200 crore.

“We are pleased to be associated with the maiden evacuation system associated with one of the largest hubs of renewable energy being established at Khavda, Gujarat…ATL is already the leader in building power transmission infrastructure in the private sector and this project will further strengthen our presence in Gujarat,” Anil Sardana, managing director and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Separately, the company also announced bagging a power transmission project in Tamil Nadu– Karur Transmission Ltd – through competitive bidding. The company will build and operate the project for 35 years and the capex is expected to be over Rs 200 crore. This project will include building of transmission lines and electricity pooling station between Karur Wind Energy Zone and Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone in the state.