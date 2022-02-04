MARKET NEWS

    Adani Green arms raises Rs 612.30 crore via NCD to refinance debt

    The NCDs have an average coupon rate of 7.83% per annum, which is significantly lower than existing debt.

    Rachita Prasad
    February 04, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) Group, through its three subsidiaries, has raised Rs 612.30 crore in their maiden domestic bond issuance, the group said in a statement on Friday.

    The proceeds from the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be utilised to part-refinance existing rupee term loans bearing higher interest costs. The NCDs have an average coupon rate of 7.83% per annum, which is significantly lower than existing debt, the statement said.

    The three subsidiaries– Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd, Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd, and Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd– have a collective operational capacity of 930 megawatts (MW). They raised the funds by private placement of bonds.

    “Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital management program and this transaction reinforces the Company’s strategy…We could manage this fundraising at favorable terms. This puts the Company on a more solid platform for long-term growth,” Vneet S Jaain, managing director and chief executive officer of AGEL was quoted as saying.

    The rated, listed, secured, and redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each are in multiple series and have a tenure of up to 12 years. The NCDs are rated ‘AA/stable’ by CRISIL Limited and AA(CE) / stable by India Ratings. The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt market segment of BSE Limited.

    AGEL has a renewable portfolio of 20.3 gigawatts, which includes projects which are operating, under construction, awarded, and under acquisition.
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Adani Group #AGEL #Bond #Gautam Adani #NCD #refinance #Renewable
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 06:57 pm
