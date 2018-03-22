Active only on Facebook or email? Your insurer now has a new strategy to bombard you with plans

Are you someone who only uses Facebook or email for all communication? Chances are that your insurance company will only reach out to you on that plaform.

Standalone health insurance company Max Bupa Health Insurance has introduced a personalised experiences for its customers across multiple marketing channels using an artificial intelligence based prediction algorithm ‘Ramanujan’ devised by marketing firm Vizury.

Vizury’s Ramanujan is a set of algorithms that helps brands infuse artificial intelligence into customer segmentation and customer journey and helps in automating channel orchestration. For example, if a customer has historically responded to Facebook and not emails, then the algorithm assigns a higher score for Facebook and probably a zero for ‘email’, for that particular customer.

This means, the brand can now target this customer only on social channels/ mobile platforms which he is likely to respond better, and not on traditional means like email marketing.

In a statement, Max Bupa said that with Ramanujan, they can now predict the channels on which its customers are most likely to respond and target them only on those channels.

Anika Agarwal, SVP – Marketing and Head Digital Sales, Max Bupa said that they have seen an extremely encouraging response from potential consumers, with 85 percent increase in click through rates, and 23 percent increase in conversions further down the funnel. The platform has enhanced our customer experience significantly, resulting in higher ROI and engagement across channels."