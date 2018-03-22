App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 22, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Active only on Facebook or email? Your insurer now has a new strategy to bombard you with plans

Max Bupa has partnered with marketing solutions firm Vizury to launch a predictive AI algorithm for enhanced client servicing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Are you someone who only uses Facebook or email for all communication? Chances are that your insurance company will only reach out to you on that plaform.

Standalone health insurance company Max Bupa Health Insurance has introduced a personalised experiences for its customers across multiple marketing channels using an artificial intelligence based prediction algorithm ‘Ramanujan’ devised by marketing firm Vizury.

Vizury’s Ramanujan is a set of algorithms that helps brands infuse artificial intelligence into customer segmentation and customer journey and helps in automating channel orchestration.  For example, if a customer has historically responded to Facebook and not emails, then the algorithm assigns a higher score for Facebook and probably a zero for ‘email’, for that particular customer.

This means, the brand can now target this customer only on social channels/ mobile platforms which he is likely to respond better, and not on traditional means like email marketing.

related news

In a statement, Max Bupa said that with Ramanujan, they can now predict the channels on which its customers are most likely to respond and target them only on those channels.

Anika Agarwal, SVP – Marketing and Head Digital Sales, Max Bupa said that they have seen an extremely encouraging response from potential consumers, with 85 percent increase in click through rates, and 23 percent increase in conversions further down the funnel. The platform has enhanced our customer experience significantly, resulting in higher ROI and engagement across channels."

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC