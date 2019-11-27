App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Action taken against 1,271 firms for misusing export promotion scheme: Piyush Goyal

For misuse of facilities, companies have been denied further facilities under the export promotion scheme, their importer exporter code (IEC) has been cancelled/suspended, financial penalty imposed, and recovery proceedings initiated, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Commerce Ministry has taken action against 1,271 companies for misusing facilities under the export promotion scheme during the last three years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

For misuse of facilities, companies have been denied further facilities under the export promotion scheme, their importer exporter code (IEC) has been cancelled/suspended, financial penalty imposed, and recovery proceedings initiated, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Action for misuse of facilities under Export Promotion Scheme during the last three years has been taken against 1,271 companies by Directorate General of Foreign Trade," he said.

Close

In a separate reply, he said that according to the information provided by the India Cellular and Electronics Association, about 268 units have come up during last 4-5 years (as against 2 units in 2014), which are manufacturing cellular mobile handsets and their sub-assemblies/ parts/ components in the country.

related news

In 2018-19, exports of electronic items increased to Rs 61,908 crore from Rs 41,220 crore in 2017-18.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #export #Parliament #Piyush Goyal #promotion scheme

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.