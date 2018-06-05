App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Achievements in 48 months under BJP 'eye opener', says power minister

At a press conference on the completion of 4 years of the BJP government, he said: "We added 24,000 MW power generation capacity per year compared to 4,800 MW of earlier governments."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Power Minister R K Singh said today that comparison of 48 years of achievements of the other governments with 48 months of the current government is an "eye opener".

He said 1 lakh MW of power generation capacity and I lakh circuit KM of inter state transmission capacity has been added in the last 4 years.

Besides, 25,000 circuit Km transmission capacity was added per year compared to 3,400 ckm during the previous governments.

He said all the 4 crore families would have power connection by December this year as against the March 2019 deadline under SAUBHAGYA scheme.

"We simply doubled the capacity of renewable energy to 70GW in 4 years. Coal supplies increased 14 per cent compared to last year," Singh said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #BJP #Economy #power #R K Singh

