you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

About 34 lakh people in UP unemployed; Congress' Shashi Tharoor says UP stands for 'unemployed people'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the report on the unemployment situation in the state, calling the same "the human consequences of political mismanagement".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 34 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh are unemployed in the state of Uttar Pradesh, The Economic Times reported.

While this number stood at around 21.39 lakh as of June 2018, the present-day number of unemployed people in the state has gone up by over 12.5 lakh.

The report noted that, in a written reply in the state assembly, UP labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya said that as on February 7, 2020, 33.93 lakh unemployed people were registered with a labour department-run online portal.

This means that the number of unemployed people in UP has gone up by about 60 percent in the past two years.

Meanwhile, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) cited in the ET report noted that in 2019 the state saw a 9.9 percent increase in the average unemployment rate. This is almost double the 5.91 percent unemployment rate recorded in the state in 2018.

It can, thus, be inferred that the unemployment rate in UP is higher than the national average of 7.7 percent.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the report on the unemployment situation in the state, calling the same "the human consequences of political mismanagement".

In his tweet on February 16, Tharoor said, "Uttar Pradesh admits to 12.5 lakh more unemployed in last 2 years. I guess "UP" stands for "Unemployed People". The human consequences of political mismanagement."




First Published on Feb 17, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics #Shashi Tharoor

