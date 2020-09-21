Aatmanirbhar Bharat | Centre plans special incentives for domestic production in 24 sectors: Report

In a push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Centre is likely to incentivise domestic manufacturers of automobile components, toys, sports items and textiles, among others goods, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.

The government has reportedly identified 24 sectors that could be granted special incentives to help boost production and cut imports.

Manufacturing of food processing, white goods, speciality chemicals, and pharmaceutical and steel products could also be incentivised under the plan.

A Committee of Secretaries is to take a call on the method of delivery for these incentives. The methods could possibly include production-linked incentives and through a phased manufacturing plan. The plan could be announced as part of a second central economic package, the report added.

Also read: Centre looking to support startups in defence, aerospace sectors

During his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on startup entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys".

PM Modi had said the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore, but India's share remains small and that work needs to be done to increase it. The prime minister had said that India has the “talent and ability” to become a toy-manufacturing hub for the world.

It was also reported earlier that the NITI Aayog had recommended bringing financing of automobiles such as electric vehicles under priority sector lending, as it reviewed policies related to EVs.

The government policy think-tank had also recommended increasing Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME) II subsidy and extending the current one-year timeline to boost demand for EVs.