Aadhaar not mandatory for admissions, examinations

Your child’s school will no longer ask for submission of Aadhaar for admissions. The Supreme Court on September 26 said CBSE, NEET, JEE, UGC etc. cannot make the furnishing of Aadhaar mandatory as they are outside the purview of Section 7 and not backed by any law.

In its verdict on the constitutionality of Aadhaar, the apex court said children cannot be covered under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act that allows state and central governments to seek Aadhaar as an identity document for giving benefits and subsidies.

The judgement also said impersonation at examinations can be easily checked and contained by other means with effective checks and balances. “When there are alternative means, insistence on Aadhaar would not satisfy the test or proportionality,” it added.

Nishant Garodia, Director, Garodia Education said as far as school admissions are concerned, it would not have any impact as they generally take the birth certificate and any other valid proof at the time of admissions.

A lot of government and aided schools in the country have made Aadhaar compulsory for admissions. For private and international schools it was never mandatory to have Aadhaar.

The SC ruling will mean both schools and examination bodies cannot ask for Aadhaar information as the prerequisite for enrollment. Any valid identity document can be taken to ascertain the identity of the student.