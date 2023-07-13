A whole-of-government approach is followed for any wrongdoing: Revenue Secretary Malhotra on Byju’s

The Indian government’s corporate affairs arm is also reportedly looking into the account books of Byju’s.

Education technology major Byju’s has run into a slew of problems, including accounting irregularities, tensions with lenders, as well as searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra responding to a question on whether the income tax department would join the probe on the firm said that in cases of wrongdoing, a whole of government approach is followed.

"If there is any wrongdoing that is detected and it involves other departments also, then they should also investigate. If any incriminating evidence is received from the investigation initiating department, the other department also look into the matter, in case there is anything related to them,” he said.

The government’s corporate affairs arm is also reportedly looking into the account books of Byju’s, which has been rocked by the resignation of its auditor and three board members last month.

Reportedly the inspection by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs follows an internal assessment of the company’s state of affairs and — based on findings of the inspection — the government will decide if the matter needs to be escalated to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.