A synchronized response to inflation is the best approach, says RBI executive director

A synchronized response to lowering inflation is the best approach, Reserve Bank of India executive director Sitikanta Pattanaik said on September 8, echoing finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks earlier in the day.

“Monetary policy clearly matters but as honourable finance minister mentioned, in a county like ours, a synchronized approach to inflation management—the way it has been managed in the pandemic—that is the best,” Pattanaik, who is in charge of the department of economic and policy research at the central bank, said at an ICRIER conference on taming inflation.

“Most of the international investors, when they come to India, they not only thank the government for retaining the inflation target but also the exceptional coordination they have seen between monetary authority and fiscal authority, both in managing the pandemic and now also in managing inflation.”

After keeping monetary policy ultra-accommodative for more than two years, RBI has hiked interest rates sharply since early May and also reduced banking system liquidity.

The central bank slashed its key interest rate, the repo rate, to a record low of 4 percent after the pandemic hit, infused hefty liquidity and also launched an unprecedented government bond purchase programme, among other measures to ease the stress faced by businesses.

The government stayed away from a large fiscal stimulus and relied on targeted relief for vulnerable households and businesses.

Inflation, meanwhile, surged and stayed elevated amid pandemic-related supply shocks and due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which surged commodity and fuel costs.

A raft of measures has been taken to cool prices. Inflation is now off an eight-year high hit in April but remains uncomfortably above the RBI’s target of 4 percent and its tolerance ceiling of 6 percent.

Pattanaik said central banks can and must deliver price stability but added that there was a debate on whether they alone could deliver it.

India had not seen “massive” fiscal interventions to ease prices as seen recently, the banker said. Despite a high share of food and fuel in the retail inflation basket, monetary policy mattered in controlling prices as it anchored inflation expectations, he added.