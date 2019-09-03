A bleeding auto sector means bad news for government's GST kitty

As the government scrambles to announce a slew of measures to safeguard the free fall of the Indian economy, the slowdown is expected to have a negative impact on the GST collections.

GST revenue collection came in at a six-month low of Rs 98,202 crore in August.

"GST collections dipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark yet again. The collections fall short of the budget expectations. The slump in auto sector will impact GST collections," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Cleartax.

The auto sector is in the midst of one of its worst crisis. Passenger vehicle sales in the country declined by 17.07 percent, 20.55 percent, 17.54 percent and 31 per cent respectively in the months of April, May, June and July.

A persistent liquidity crunch among India's shadow banks that has been the biggest single factor in the slump in auto sector, which some fear may lead to more than a million job losses. Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), or shadow banks, have dramatically slashed lending following the collapse of IL&FS in late 2018.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki posted a decline of 36 per cent in sales in August, at 93,173 units compared to 145,895 units in the same month last year. This was the second month in a row that Maruti has dispatched less than 100,000 cars to dealerships.

Other big names in the automobile business haven't performed any better either. Hyundai Motor India reported a 16.6 per cent decline in sales last month. Mahindra and Mahindra also posted a 31.6 per cent dip in sales.

The economic slowdown could also translate into deferment of filing of returns, to improve the cash positions of companies that are struggling with subdued demand conditions.

"The slowdown might not have a direct link to revenue collections there could be an indirect link, in that that if you file a return, you need to file your tax immediately. Sometimes the deferment of the tax may become an incentive for people to not to file the return and pay the tax immediately. When a slowdown comes, and you see a big percentage (of tax) on the total output, which becomes a huge number, and if you can defer the deposit by even a few weeks, the cash flow improves tremendously. So the payment and reporting both would be late," said Bipin Sapra, partner, indirect tax, EY India.

While the case of a bleeding automobile sector might make the cry for a rate cut louder, government officials believe that a rate cut might worsen its revenue position.

"The dip may or may not be about the slowdown. The date of filing GST returns were extended by a month in 7 states because of the floods. That could also be a possible reason. The present GST rates are not revenue neutral. Rate cut would worsen the revenue collection target and that'll build more pressure," a senior government official said.

The automobile sector has been pushing to bring down GST rate from the highest slab of 28 per cent. In a bid to revive the sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of steps on August 23, like hiking depreciation benefit on all vehicles from 15 to 30 per cent, deferring an increase in registration fee and reversing a five-year old ban on government purchases.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST at Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year. Cess collection stood at Rs 7,273 crore (including Rs 841 crore collected on imports). The number of GSTR 3B Returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of July up to end-August totalled Rs 75.80 lakh, the Finance Ministry said.