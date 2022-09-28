A 50-bps hike in repo rate may be last in current cycle if inflation peaks out in September: Dhiraj Relli of HDFC Securities

RBI

Since the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet in August 2022; the global outlook has become increasingly uncertain with risks tilted towards downside. Inflation remained at elevated levels worldwide as a consequence of pandemic stimulus, war in Europe and supply disruption caused by a variety of factors. Central banks have undertaken aggressive monetary tightening to rein in inflationary pressures being willing to accept a measured slowdown to achieve price control.

Consequently, the market is building an elevated probability of a recession (hinted by yield inversion and its consequences in the past).

As cloud of uncertainties loom globally, domestic growth remains resilient. India's growth is on improving trajectory, albeit at a slower pace than expected. India's economy recorded growth of 13.5 percent in Q1FY23 (lower than RBI's estimate of 16.2 percent) with the services sector showing a strong rebound. The rise in private consumption to GDP ratio in the first quarter is a positive sign and reflects revival of consumption demand.

On the Investment front, there are positive signals appearing with the rise in capacity utilisation of manufacturing sector to 75 percent level. Some of the high frequency indicators like GST revenues, auto sales, PMI continued to show improvement. Credit growth continues to remain strong and has been consistently rising.

A big concern is on the external front as going forward, export performance would be affected by the global demand conditions, with strengthening dollar providing some incentive to exporters despite the higher cost of imported inputs. Resilient domestic growth in the face of an adverse global environment gives leeway to MPC to raise interest rate.

CPI inflation rose to 7 percent in August 2022 compared to 6.71 percent in July 2022 led mainly by rising food prices. Given the uneven distribution of rainfall, we are seeing price increases in many food items. The healthy, albeit uneven monsoon rainfall (monsoon is 7 percent above normal) and healthy reservoir levels augurs well for timely onset of rabi sowing. Core inflation (excluding fuel and food) softened marginally but remained elevated above 6 percent, reflecting persisting price pressures.

A smaller rate hike of 25-35bps would signal the market that worst of inflation is over. While globally commodity prices are on a downward trend, volatility in food prices, which has a major share in CPI basket, continue to pose an upside risk to the domestic inflation. Also, improving discretionary demand especially in services sector could keep core inflation sticky in near term.

Although August print is above RBI’s target for the 8th straight month, we believe inflation will see downward trajectory in later half of the fiscal. But it would still be hovering around the upper tolerance band of the inflation target. Some rise in GST tax rates, electricity tariffs, energy costs and rupee depreciation are other near-term risks for inflation.

A weaker currency is likely to make imports more expensive and keep inflation elevated for longer. Further calibrated monetary policy action is needed to contain inflationary pressures and anchor inflation expectations.

The global economy is being rattled by big realignments in exchange rates. With a third straight 75bps hike by the US Fed, dollar index climbed to a new two-decade high and exerted downward pressure on rupee moving past the 81-mark. Although the decision to increase repo rate is not influenced by exchange rate movement; a 50bps rate hike could halt further rupee depreciation.

Over the medium-term, the USD/INR pair could find some relief as positive growth differentials compared to the west nudge some capital back into the country. However if the global economy enters an almost perfect storm, heightened risk-off could very well set-off a strong dollar bid for much longer than anticipated.

The yield on the 10-year G-sec benchmark has again started to inch up after correcting from the top. Surplus liquidity in the banking system has moderated as credit growth has surged.

The latest interest rate projections by the Federal Reserve are higher than the previous projections. Taking cues from US Fed, with domestic CPI inflation hovering around 7 percent and high frequency indicators pointing towards steady growth momentum; RBI’s MPC could follow the rate hike path. We expect the MPC would announce 50bps rate hike in the upcoming meeting taking the repo rate to 5.90 percent.

Governor’s commentary would be focused more on addressing risk from external factors and its impact. If inflation peaks out in September (with global growth already showing signs of slowing down), this could be the last rate hike in this cycle; however the RBI will keep its options open due to the aggression shown by other Central Bankers who do not seem to be done with rate hikes so far. In the alternative, one more rate hike of 35-50 bps in future may be the last one taking the repo rate to 6.25-6.40 percent.

However the RBI may change the stance wordings given the fact that the tight liquidity conditions have brought pressure on short term rates currently. It may indicate its willingness to conduct open market operations (OMOs) to support liquidity. Inflation and growth forecasts may be changed minorly.

