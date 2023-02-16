 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
91% Indian students feel professional certification will help them succeed in jobs: Survey

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

Ninety-one per cent Indian students believe that a professional certification will help them succeed in their job while 96 per cent felt it will help them get a employment after graduation, according to a new survey.

The study conducted by online learning platform Coursera also found that employers in India place a higher value on professional certificates when making hiring decisions than their counterparts in Australia, the UK, Germany and France. Nearly 5,000 students and employers across 11 countries -- Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US -- were surveyed as part of the study.

"Ninety-six per cent of surveyed Indian students (versus 90 per cent of students worldwide) believe that earning a professional certificate will help them stand out to employers and get a job after graduation," the survey report stated.

It added that 92 per cent of surveyed employers in India -- compared to 88 per cent globally -- believe that a professional certification strengthens a candidate's job application, demonstrating a widespread preference for credentials that demonstrate specific professional skills.