82% of Indian workforce considering changing jobs in 2022 : LinkedIn

86% of professionals in India say they are confident about the strength of their professional networks as they enter into the new year looking for new job opportunities. (Representative Image)

The online professional networking site, LinkedIn, in its latest research revealed that India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work and 82% of the respondents are considering changing their jobs in 2022.

Additionally, 86% of professionals in India are confident about the strength of their professional networks as they enter into the new year looking for new job opportunities. They also believe that their job roles, careers, and overall job availability could get better in 2022.

This comes at a time when India is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the unemployment rate crept up to nearly 8% in December, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent think tank. It was more than 7% in 2020 and for most of 2021.

The new job-seeker research mentioned that the Great Reshuffle in India is being led by freshers with up to 1 year of work experience (94%) and Gen Z professionals (87%), who are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022.

What is the Great Re-shuffle?

The great reshuffle refers to the current phenomenon of large scale resignation by working professionals. These professionals are prioritizing both flexibility and fulfillment. In April 2021, according to LinkedIn’s data, gloablly two-thirds of the workforce have either left their job or are considering it.

Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News, in the report said, “The pandemic has spurred people to rethink their careers and look for new job opportunities to meet their renewed purpose and priorities in life.”

LinkedIn’s new job-seeker research is based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India. The survey reveals that 30% professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance, 28% leave due to unsatisfactory compensation, and 23% do so for greater career ambitions.

What do employees demand?

According to the report, professionals in India admit that flexible working arrangements will be top priority, when looking for new roles in this year. Furthermore, the report lists improved work-life balance, more appreciation, and most importantly, better salary, as the top reasons that can convince professionals in India to stay with their current employer in 2022.

But findings also indicate a disparity in the perception of men and women towards how they are being compensated by their current employers today. According to the survey, 37% of the working women are likely to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance, when compared to 28% working men. Additionally, about 48% women are willing to stay with their current employer if they get better pay, when compared to 39% working men.

How has the pandemic affected Indian professionals?

The report also uncovers the underlying sentiments of job-seekers in India, during the pandemic. Despite the confident outlook towards the future work, 71% of professionals say they question their abilities at work more now than before the pandemic, while 63% say they suffer from imposter syndrome.

Findings show that lack of face-to-face support from supervisors and peers (40%), having to take on new responsibilities (34%), and having to use more technology (31%) are the top 3 work stressors for professionals in India.

In this evolving labour market, Employees are rethinking not only how they work, but why they work. As this phenomenon of the Great reshuffle unfolds, employers best bet would include making changes in their policies starting with compensation and work-life balance.