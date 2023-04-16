 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
8.7 bn UPI transanctions witnessed in March 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman

Meghna Mittal
Apr 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Aadhaar through e-KYC has also brought down costs of verification, leading to savings in costs for customer acquisition from Rs 500–700 ($6-9) per person to Rs 3 (0.4 cent).

In India over 68 per cent of total payments are made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with 8.7 billion UPI transactions being witnessed in March 2023 alone and overall growth of 82 percent in financial year 2022-23 over the previous year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said on Friday.

Sitharaman was delivering the keynote address during a seminar on 'India's Digital Public Infrastructure - Stacking Up the Benefits', organised by IMF in Washington DC.

Talking about the benefits of digital public infrastructure ( DPI), she said how the government has leveraged its benefits, especially during the pandemic. The Finance Minister mentioned how UPI has been a game changer when it comes to making digital payments in India.

DPI reached the last mile during the pandemic with about $4.5 billion transferred directly into the bank accounts of 160 million beneficiaries. India's pandemic recovery efforts were greatly supported by the development of the COWIN app which was scaled up to deliver over 2 billion doses of vaccines, she said.