74th Independence Day: National Education Policy will help Indian students become global citizens, says PM Modi

Prime Minster Narendra Modi said in his 74th Independence Day speech that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will help Indian students become global citizens while ensuring that these students stay connected to their roots.

"After three decades, we have been successful in getting a new education policy," said PM Modi.

National Education Policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 30. This policy aims to bring a change in the way academics is taught in schools and colleges and also the way the sector is regulated.

This policy has proposed that students learn in their mother tongue or local language till the fifth grade and preferably till the eighth grade. This is expected to boost regional languages since most schools use Hindi or English as the medium of instruction.

Also, vocational education has been made mandatory from the sixth grade. Here, students will be able to visit local craftsmen, carpenters, potters and weavers to understand the skills of the trade.

PM Modi said that education is necessary for a new India and for the country to become self-reliant or Atmanirbhan. He added that the NEP has been welcomed by all citizens across the country.

"An important aspect of NEP 2020 is the National Research Foundation. An emphasis was placed on research because that is a key focus for innovation and India's progress," he added.

During his speech, PM Modi also spoke about how an adversity called Coronavirus has brought about a new phase of digital education in India.

"Online classes have become a culture during COVID-19 outbreak. We are seeing classes being held online even in villages during this time," he added.

Since schools have been shut due to the outbreak of coronavirus, regular classes are now being taught over video-conferencing tools using platforms like Zoom and Google.