Exclusive | 7 sectors may get Rs 35,000 crore in the next round of PLI

Seven sectors, including bicycles, leather & footwear, toys and containers, may get Rs 35,000 crore under the next round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, sources have said. The proposal is at the final stage and will be sent to the Cabinet soon, sources added.

After a huge response to its PLI schemes for other sectors, the government is planning to add five more sectors and increase the allocation for two existing ones under this scheme. The five sectors which are likely to be included are toys, bicycles, leather & footwear, critical intermediates for chemicals, and containers.

Among the new sectors, critical intermediates for chemicals is likely to get the maximum allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. This is over and above the earlier PLI scheme for the chemical sector. This incentive will be focussed on chemicals which are strategic in nature and which India mostly imports.

Bicycles and toys sectors are likely to get an allocation of Rs 3,600 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, respectively. The leather & footwear sector may get a lesser amount, Rs 2,600 crore.

Bearing in mind the container crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, the government is planning to increase domestic container production. Thus, about Rs 800 crore may be allocated under the PLI scheme to drive container production.

The government may increase allocation under the PLI scheme for two existing sectors: IT hardware and pharma.

New products like display panels and memory modules may find a place in the PLI scheme for IT hardware. For this sector, the government is planning to increase the allocation by about Rs 17,000 crore.

The pharma sector is also likely to get an additional allotment of Rs 2,500 crore. This may be focused on inputs required for vaccine production.

Under the PLI scheme, the government provides financial incentives on incremental sales (with respect to a base year) for certain products manufactured in India.

In 2020, the Cabinet had approved PLI schemes for 10 sectors. Sources say that the government has received a very encouraging response from industries and investors. Several industry associations have requested that the PLI scheme be extended to their sector as well. After examining these industry representations and its own requirements, the government may bring more sectors under the PLI scheme.