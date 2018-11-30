App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:48 PM IST

7.1% GDP growth in Q2 'disappointing': Finance Ministry

The government data released Friday shows India's economy grew at 7.1 percent in July-September, lowest in three quarters.

PTI
Whatsapp

The 7.1 percent GDP growth for September quarter "seems disappointing", but growth rate for the first six months of the fiscal is robust and healthy, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Friday.

The growth was 8.2 percent in April-June quarter of this fiscal. In January -March quarter the growth was 7.7 per percent, while it was at 7 percent in October-December last year.

"GDP growth for second quarter 2018-19 at 7.1 percent seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4 percent and agriculture growth at 3.8% is steady. Construction at 6.8 percent and mining at -2.4 percent reflect monsoon months deceleration," Garg tweeted.

The growth during April-September stood at 7.6 percent, which is "quite robust and healthy", he said. "Still, the highest growth rate in the world".

The second quarter growth of 7.1 percent keeps India ahead of China, which had expanded at the rate of 6.5 percent in the July-September period this year.
