50% freight load increase in first 2 months of this fiscal year

Southern Railway today said it has recorded a 50 percent increase in freight loading during the first two months of the current financial year, while clocking a 57 percent increase in goods earnings.

"During AprilMay 2018, Southern Railway has loaded 6.35 million tonnes of freight as compared to the 4.23 million tonnes loaded during the corresponding period last year," the national transporter said in a release. This was an increase of 50 per cent and the freight loading, it said.

Goods earnings by the zone increased from Rs 333.92 crore during AprilMay 2017 to Rs 527.10 crore during the corresponding period this year, registering a 57.85 percent growth, the release said. Southern Railway registered an increase in loading of coal, foodgrains, automobiles and petroleum products.