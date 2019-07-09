App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

$5 trillion economy eminently doable: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Speaking at the AGM of Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Kumar said the government alone would not be able to meet the target of achieving the $5 trillion economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar July 9 said the target of achieving an economy of $5 trillion within 2024-25 was 'eminently' doable and the private sector would have to take the lead.

Speaking at the AGM of Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Kumar said the government alone would not be able to meet the target of achieving the $5 trillion economy.

"It cannot be done by the government alone. The private investors would have to take the lead," Kumar said.

Close

The Niti Aayog vice-chairperson said, there are several initiatives mentioned in the budget which point out to the willingness of the government to work along with the private sector.

These included hike in the disinvestment target, governmental support to NBFCs and long-term plan to deepen the corporate bond markets.

India was not an autocratic country, Kumar said and added that whatever needed to be done had to be within the democratic framework.

Kumar said structural reforms in the agriculture sector would also have to carried out. "This is key to the achievement of $5 trillion economy. There is a need to modernise the farm sector", he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Business #Economy #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.