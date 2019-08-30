App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

5% GDP growth illustrates 'economic emergency': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Speaking at the 'India Economic Conclave 2019' in Bengaluru, Shaw said no one expected the GDP growth to be this low, and marked out infrastructure as the key area which the Government should focus on.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on August 30 said GDP growth plummeting to 5 per cent illustrates an "economic emergency" which should act as a wake up call for the Government to act more and do it fast.

Speaking at the 'India Economic Conclave 2019' in Bengaluru, Shaw said no one expected the GDP growth to be this low, and marked out infrastructure as the key area which the Government should focus on.

"Shocking, no one expected it to be as low. If this is not a wake up call for an economic emergency, recognising the fact that we have a economic decline, then what is?" she said, speaking at the Times Group event, minutes after the release of the economic data.

Close

"It is clear reflection that the economy is not just slowing down, but has come to a grinding halt," she added.

related news

Shaw, who heads the south-headquartered Biocon, said the economic growth data clearly suggests a fall in consumption which needs to be addressed.

She suggested doing away with the 28 per cent GST slab in full, saying it is impacting auto and hospitality sectors badly, in turn adversely impacting jobs.

By reducing the tax base, the Government can help prop-up demand in such a way that more units of the same commodity get bought, and the higher denominator will ensure tax revenues are not lost.

In order to revive the growth, the Government needs to focus on the factor of sentiment at first, which should also include investments, she said, welcoming the moves on state run banks' consolidation.

She said the government was "cautiously optimistic" about reviving the growth till now, but cannot be in a state of "denial" anymore, and added that the data for the second quarter will also paint a slower economic growth.

The Government is becoming more "receptive", she said, pointing out to the series of meetings which the Finance Minister has been conducting with India Inc.

"We were hoping to be a USD 3 trillion economy by end of this fiscal, I don't know how we can do that with this 5 per cent growth," she questioned.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GDP #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.