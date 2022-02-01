MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2022 | 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Nirmala Sitharaman also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, arrives back from Varanasi after its inaugural run at New Delhi Railway Station. Vande Bharat Express ran into some trouble early Saturday while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.(Image: PTI)

    Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, arrives back from Varanasi after its inaugural run at New Delhi Railway Station. Vande Bharat Express ran into some trouble early Saturday while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.(Image: PTI)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

    She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

    "One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech. She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.