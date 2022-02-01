Budget 2022 | 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced: Nirmala Sitharaman

Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, arrives back from Varanasi after its inaugural run at New Delhi Railway Station. Vande Bharat Express ran into some trouble early Saturday while returning to Delhi from Varanasi.(Image: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.