40% Indian professionals expect rise in jobs: LinkedIn

Two in five (40 percent) Indian professionals expect an increase in the number of new jobs (up from 19 percent in April), said data from professional networking site LinkedIn.

LinkedIn year-end data showed that one in two (53 percent) expect their companies to do better in the next six months, going into 2021.

Overall, the findings showed that India has remained cautiously optimistic and resilient in the face of uncertainty, and overall confidence scores remained steady between +50 and +57 from April to November.

This optimism also comes at a time when India’s economy is slowly opening up, and the hiring rate continues to recover steadily back to Pre-COVID levels with a 46 percent YoY as of October 2020.

All workforce sentiment data and confidence scores are based on the online survey responses of 21,066 professionals from April to November 2020 as part of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, which is a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.

The index uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect professionals’ current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression, and their expectations going forward.

Online learning is key focus

In 2020, online learning and digital skills took centre stage and Indian professionals pivoted to upskill themselves and stay productive. LinkedIn data stated that the average number of monthly learning hours on LinkedIn Learning increased 3X from April to December 2020, compared to pre-Covid months of January and February.

Further, three in five (57 percent) professionals say they will increase their time spent in online learning going forward, as per LinkedIn’s year-end findings.

LinkedIn data showed that technology and collaborative tools will continue to stay in focus in 2021. It added that virtual recruiting is also here to stay.

WFH impacts emotional well-being

LinkedIn data showed that working in isolation and navigating a tough job market over the past few months has adversely affected India’s emotional well-being and financial outlook.

As of November 2020, four in five (78 percent) unemployed professionals feel stressed, and only one in three (32 percent) Indians expect their incomes to increase, heading into the new year.

This holiday season, three out of five (61 percent) Indian professionals say they will take less time off, while about 9 in 10 (87 percent) say they will spend equal or more time working at their primary jobs this year-end.