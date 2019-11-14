App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 govt-run kiosks in Bhopal to sell onion at Rs 50/kg

The retail price of onion has gone up to Rs 80 per kg in the Madhya Pradesh capital and many other places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In view the skyrocketing onion prices, the Bhopal district administration has set up four kiosks here to sell the key kitchen staple at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kilogram from Thursday, an official said.

The retail price of onion has gone up to Rs 80 per kg in the Madhya Pradesh capital and many other places.

"To provide onion at the cheaper rates, the Bhopal district administration has set up four centres where onions will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg," a Public Relations Department official said.

A person can buy only two kg onion at these kiosks, which will operate from 10 am to 5 pm at Bairagarh vegetable market, Bittan market, BHEL and Sarvadharm Colony, he said.

In a bid to control the onion prices, the state government last month issued the 'Madhya Pradesh Onion Traders (Stock Limit and Restrictions on Hoarding) Order 2019'.

According to the order, onion wholesalers and commission agents can stock up to 500 quintal of onion.

The retail traders can keep a maximum of 100 quintal of the onion stock, said the order which would be effective till November-end.

Onion prices have failed to cool down despite various government measures, including sale of central buffer stock in various states.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Bhopal #Economy #India #onion

