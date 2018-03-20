App
Mar 20, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

35 mineral blocks to be auctioned in April, May

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 35 mines will be auctioned in the next two months out of 112 mineral blocks that are slated to go under the hammer in 2018-19 financial year, Ministry of Mines said today.

It said 35 mineral blocks including that of iron ore, bauxite and limestone, among others have been auctioned as on March 12, 2018 and another 35 are at various stages of bidding.

"NIT (notice inviting tender) is going on for 35 blocks. While 30 blocks will be auctioned in April, 5 will go under the hammer in May, 2018," it said in a report.

While in Jharkhand, NIT is going on for 1 iron ore and 1 graphite mine, in Karnataka, the process is on for 8 iron ore blocks. In Madhya Pradesh, tenders are being invited for 5 limestone, 1 bauxite, 1 graphite and an iron ore block, it said.

The auction process is also going on for 4 bauxite, 3 limestone, 2 manganese, 2 copper and 1 iron ore mine in Maharashtra and 2 iron ore blocks and 3 limestone blocks in Odisha.

tags #Economy #India #minerals #mines

