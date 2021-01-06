coronavirus 3-Point Analysis | World Bank: India’s GDP to plunge 9.6%, Global Economy to Expand By 4% In FY21 In its latest January 2021 Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank has projected a 9.6 percent contraction for the Indian economy in FY 2020-2021, 6.4 percentage points lower than its previous forecast in June 2020. Talking about the global economy, the World Bank has said although it is growing again after a 4.3 percent contraction in 2020, the pandemic has plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period. Here’s a 3 Point Analysis of the report.