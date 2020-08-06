172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-rbi-monetary-policy-whats-in-store-for-borrowers-and-depositors-5655651.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | RBI Monetary Policy: What’s in store for borrowers and depositors?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on RBI's second bi-monthly policy of FY21 and what it means for borrowers and depositors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 6 kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged. The MPC maintained the policy stance at accommodative, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. The repo rate is currently at 4 percent, while the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on RBI's second bi-monthly policy of FY21 and what it means for borrowers and depositors.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 09:25 pm

