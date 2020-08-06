3-Point Analysis | RBI Monetary Policy: What’s in store for borrowers and depositors?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on RBI's second bi-monthly policy of FY21 and what it means for borrowers and depositors. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 6 kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged. The MPC maintained the policy stance at accommodative, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. The repo rate is currently at 4 percent, while the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on RBI's second bi-monthly policy of FY21 and what it means for borrowers and depositors.