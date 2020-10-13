3-Point Analysis | Latest number on inflation questions optimism around economic recovery

Retail Inflation has risen to an 8-month high at 7.34 percent in September, and the industrial production contracting by 8 percent in August.

Food inflation rose to double-digit levels and came in at 10.68 percent.

These latest numbers now question the optimism around economic recovery.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not be able to cut rates until the inflation cools off to its target levels.

When will the economy recover and how does it affect people? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-point analysis.