172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-indias-current-account-may-register-30-billion-surplus-in-fy21-says-icra-5874771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | India’s current account may register $30 billion surplus in FY21, says ICRA

Is this surplus in current account temporary? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.

Moneycontrol News

Rating agency ICRA in its latest report has projected India's current account will swing to a surplus of $30 billion and expects the bulk of the surplus to be concentrated in H1 FY21.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said India will display a sharp current account surplus of $24 billion in H1 FY21.

Is this surplus in current account temporary? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #current account #Icra #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.