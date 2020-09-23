3-Point Analysis | India’s current account may register $30 billion surplus in FY21, says ICRA

Rating agency ICRA in its latest report has projected India's current account will swing to a surplus of $30 billion and expects the bulk of the surplus to be concentrated in H1 FY21.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said India will display a sharp current account surplus of $24 billion in H1 FY21.

Is this surplus in current account temporary? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.