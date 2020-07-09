3 Point Analysis |How can the BMC help Mumbai recover

Mumbai, India's financial capital, is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic. As on July 9, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 91,065, with more than two lakh confirmed cases.

To help Mumbai tide over this crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) needs investments to kick-start its economy and prepare itself for the next public health crisis. BMC also needs to reform its public transport.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand the role BMC is playing in this situation and whether it can help Mumbai recover?