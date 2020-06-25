App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Fuel price hikes: Government revenues get a boost

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of how the higher taxes on fuel are helping the government augment its dwindling coffers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diesel prices have crossed Rs 80 in Delhi for the first time on June 25, retailing at Rs 80.02 per litre, up by 14 paise compared to June 24. This made diesel the more expensive fuel for the second consecutive day as petrol prices touched Rs 79.92 per litre – a 32 paise increase from June 24.

With the steady increase in fuel prices by state-run oil companies and recent duty hikes by the govt, petrol and diesel prices are hovering near all-time highs.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of how the higher taxes on fuel are helping the government augment its dwindling coffers.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Business #diesel hike #Economy #fuel hike #India #petrol hike #video

