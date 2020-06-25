3-Point Analysis | Fuel price hikes: Government revenues get a boost

Diesel prices have crossed Rs 80 in Delhi for the first time on June 25, retailing at Rs 80.02 per litre, up by 14 paise compared to June 24. This made diesel the more expensive fuel for the second consecutive day as petrol prices touched Rs 79.92 per litre – a 32 paise increase from June 24.

With the steady increase in fuel prices by state-run oil companies and recent duty hikes by the govt, petrol and diesel prices are hovering near all-time highs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of how the higher taxes on fuel are helping the government augment its dwindling coffers.