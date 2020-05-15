App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Economic package part 3 focuses on agriculture and fisheries sector

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on the key measures announced by the Finance Minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reiterating the Modi government's commitment towards the agriculture sector and highlighting its intent to rehabilitate the country's farmers following the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, devastation, the third tranche of Centre's economic package has been devoted to them.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced 11 measures to boost the sector, ranging from the amendment of Essential Commodities Act to a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to boost agriculture infrastructure. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on the key measures announced by the Finance Minister.

tags #3 Point Analysis #agriculture infrastructure #agriculture sector #Covid-19 #Economic Measures #Economic Package Part 3 #Essential Commodities Act #fisheries sector #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Moneycontrol Videos #video

