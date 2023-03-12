 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3 lessons from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure

New York Times
Mar 12, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Here’s one takeaway: The bank’s extremely online clientele may have contributed to its downfall.

On one level, not much. It’s true that SVB, as tech insiders called it, was a Silicon Valley institution, and that it counted many of the tech industry’s best-known startups and investment firms as its clients. It’s also true that the bank’s failure will have ripple effects throughout the tech sector in the short term, as companies that kept their money there struggle to get their deposits out and make payroll.

But what brought Silicon Valley Bank down wasn’t lending to risky startups, or gambling on sketchy crypto coins, or some other ill-considered tech scheme. It was an old-fashioned bank run, set off back in 2021 by a series of old-fashioned bad decisions.

That year, the stock market boomed, interest rates sat near zero and money was flooded into the tech sector. Many startups parked their cash at Silicon Valley Bank, and the bank, in turn, took that money and invested it, including in a bunch of long-dated bonds. Those investments looked relatively safe at the time but became riskier last year as interest rates rose and the bonds lost some of their value. This year, as tech investment slowed and startups pulled cash out of the bank to pay their expenses, Silicon Valley Bank needed to sell some of its bonds at a loss and seek fresh capital to meet its obligations.