Mar 09, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

25,000 farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai, demand complete loan waiver

They plan to 'gherao' the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha after reaching Mumbai on March 12, said Sunil Malusare of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which has organised the protest.

Nearly 25,000 farmers are marching from Nashik to Mumbai to protest against the government’s “anti-farmer” policies and press for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.

They plan to 'gherao' the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha after reaching Mumbai on March 12, said Sunil Malusare of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which has organised the protest.

The farmers had started the 180-km ‘long march’ on Tuesday from the CBS chowk in Central Nashik and are walking on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway.

