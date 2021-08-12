MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

25% of COVID vaccines reserved for India Inc still unutilised: Piyush Goyal

Goyal advised corporates to 'put some money where their mouth was' a few months ago, and step up vaccination in less developed regions such as Bihar and the Northeast.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 12, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

Indian industry had demanded that vaccination be opened up to them, but has since then consistently failed to buy enough of the 25 percent of all vaccines that were allotted to the private sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking at a virtual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s annual conclave on August 12, Goyal said the 25 percent of doses that were reserved for the private sector continues to go unutilised.

On June 21, the revised guidelines for vaccine management mandated that the government would procure 75 percent of the vaccines being produced in India and make them available to states for free for all above 18 years of age. The remaining 25 cent could be directly accessed by the private hospitals.

The move had come after the government had faced sharp criticism from the private sector for failing to raise the pace of vaccination. Led by major industry bodies, many corporates had demanded that they also be allowed to vaccinate their staff, on their own.

"Everyone had demanded the same thing back then. Every one had demanded the same thing, saying why the government is holding back the vaccination to itself. They (corporates) had asked to be allowed to vaccinate on their own. Each one had made tall claims saying they would vaccinate not only their employees but also their families, the neighborhoods, the villages around our factories... I am waiting to see that synergy," Piyush Goyal said.

Close

Related stories

The Centre had recently told the vaccine manufacturers that they do not need to keep 25 percent of their produce for private manufacturers and can supply to them only as much they buy, giving the rest of the doses to the government.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha earlier this month, in response to a question by MP Sushil Kumar Modi, that the government had taken over 7-9 percent of the private sector’s quota since it had not been utilised.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
Tags: #CII #corporate #Covid vaccine #industry #Piyush Goyal #vaccine
first published: Aug 12, 2021 05:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.