2020-21 indirect tax collections beat revised estimates by 8%: CBIC Chief

Out of the total provisional indirect tax collections, custom duty collections came in at Rs 1.32 lakh crore, excise and service tax collections came at Rs 3.91 lakh crore, while the net GST collection for the centre stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore.

Arup Roychoudhury
April 13, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Union Finance Ministry. (PC-PTI)

The provisional net indirect tax collections for 2020-21 came in at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, compared with revised estimates of Rs 9.89 lakh crore, M Ajit Kumar, Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said on April 13.

“Provisional net indirect tax revenue collections including GST, customs, central excise and service tax arrears for FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, registering more than 12 percent growth year-on-year. Revised estimates for FY 2020-21 have been exceeded by 8.2 percent,” Kumar said while addressing a media briefing.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #CBIC #Covid-19 #Customs #Economy #Excise duty #Finance Ministry #GST #Service tax
first published: Apr 13, 2021 12:18 pm

