20% TCS ‘terrible policy, period’: Experts cry foul over tax on foreign spending via credit card

Spending on international credit cards will attract a higher rate of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at 20 per cent effective July 1, 2023

Social media, especially Twitter, saw a major outrage by financial experts, analysts and others after the government recently notified that spending in foreign exchange through international credit cards will be covered under the Reserve Bank of India's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). Spending on international credit cards will attract a higher rate of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at 20 per cent effective July 1, 2023

While some explained how unnecessary the move is, others simply disregarded the decision saying, "20% TCS on LRS. Why?", "ludicrous policy" and more. Some investors, analysts even called out the government's move as a run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Ministry of Finance on May 16 notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, to include international credit card payments in the LRS. Any remittance beyond $2.5 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency would require approval from the RBI.

ALSO READ: How will tax on foreign tour spends on credit cards affect your holiday. The complete guide

The government decision has drawn a lot of flak from several experts, others from various walks of life.

Elaborating on the several impacts of the change in taxation on foreign spend, Sandeep Pravin Parekh, Managing Partner, Finsec Law Advisors, said, "Tax deduction for foreign expenses is wrong and the justifications are even more wrong."

In a longish post, Parekh tweeted, "This will not prevent money laundering, it will CAUSE money laundering. Who wants to pay 125$ for a 100$ product."



Dear Sir, Tax deduction for foreign expenses is wrong and the justifications are even more wrong: Parity between debit and credit cards is thinking two wrongs make a right. They don’t. For tracing, if at all a 0.1% rate (like in property deals is right) would work - people who…

— Sandeep Pravin Parekh (@SandeepParekh) May 19, 2023

Author and chartered accountant Anupam Gupta, explaining the recent examples of daft changes in taxation by the Centre, said, "20% TCS on LRS. Why?... A few maybe abuse the system. And now? Everyone has to pay for those abusers. That too 20%? Seriously?" among other things.



2. 20% TCS on LRS. Why? Govt introduces LRS, tax-paying citizens use LRS. Foreign education and travel become big spends. A few maybe abuse the system. And now? Everyone has to pay for those abusers. That too 20%? Seriously?

— Anupam Gupta (@b50) May 19, 2023

Rajeev Mantri, Managing Director at Navam Capital, echoed the same thoughts as he tweeted that the government's move is a "terrible policy, period," adding that "There is no justification for this ludicrous policy, it does far more damage than whatever it accomplishes."



This is a terrible policy, period. A reformist Government will restrain bureaucrats, move certain regulators away from the hyper controlling mindset https://t.co/Y6BW06dh5k There is no justification for this ludicrous policy, it does far more damage than whatever it… https://t.co/k9WSpVdmCq

— Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) May 18, 2023

“20% TCS on credit card use outside India. The biggest risk to India story is Finance think tank. Keep changing taxes and increase the burden on the same 4-5 cr people who pay tax -through STT, capital gain, dividend, TCS, angel tax, fringe benefit tax etc. Speed breaker mindset- instead of catching d erring people, make everyone suffer,” said Gurmeet Chadha, CIO & Managing Partner, Complete Circle Wealth.



20% TCS on credit card use outside India. The biggest risk to India story is Finance think tank. Keep changing taxes n increase burden on the same 4-5 cr people who pay tax -thru STT, capital gain, dividend, TCS, angel tax, fringe benefit tax etc Speed breaker mindset- instead…

— Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) May 18, 2023

Ajay Rotti, Founder and CEO of Tax Compaas noted, “Dear @nsitharaman- TCS on international use of credit cards is not something you should go ahead with. It impacts a lot of business travelers, who spend on behalf of the company. It serves no purpose with TCS on the employees name and it can't be on company name!”



Dear @nsitharaman - TCS on international use of credit cards is not something you should go ahead with. It impacts a lot of business travelers who spend on behalf of the company. It serves no purpose with TCS on the employees name and it can't be on company name! 1/N

— Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) May 17, 2023

Moreover, many users highlighted how the 20 per cent TCS on credit card usage in foreign countries will hamper "ease of doing business".

“So 20% TCS on foreign spending through credit cards and we want the ‘₹’ to replace the ‘$’- Kya baat hai,” said Basant Maheshwari, Investor and Portfolio Management Services, Smallcase.



So 20% TCS on foreign spending through credit cards and we want the ‘₹’ to replace the ‘$’- Kya baat hai ?

— Basant Maheshwari (@BMTheEquityDesk) May 18, 2023

Former BharatPe co-founder and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover stated that Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rules will never be applicable to political donations and added that political donations in India enjoyed income tax exemptions.



Foreign travel pe 20% TCS; foreign credit card spend pe 20% TCS and LRS limit me lana bahut hi interesting rule hai. Haan political donations pe kabhi TCS nahi lagne waala - yeh tay hai ! Wahaan aapko ulta income tax mein rebate milegi.https://t.co/xvIptzEp5z

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 18, 2023

The Union Budget 2023-24 hiked TCS rates to 20 per cent, from 5 per cent currently, on overseas tour packages and funds remitted under LRS (other than for education and medical purposes).

Facing backlash, the Ministry of Finance issued Frequently Asked Questions regarding 20 percent TCS. It stated that the payment of TCS is not a final tax. If the TCS payee is a taxpayer, he can claim credit for the TCS as his tax payment against regular income and adjust it against the advance tax etc., payments accordingly.