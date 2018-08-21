2 day banking conclave kicks off on Thursday

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu will attend the two-day banking conclave beginning Thursday to dwell on issues including bad loans, plaguing the Indian banks.

Government think tank Niti Aayog and the Centre for Economic Policy Research are the host of India Banking Conclave 2018 in which almost all public sector as well as private banks will participate.

The programme will see panel discussions on NPAs, development of banks with changing times, privatisation versus merger and the future of banking, among other issues.

ICICI Bank Chairman Girish Chandra Chaturvedi will take part in the first panel discussion of the conference on 'Indian Debt, Indian problem, Indian Solution'.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar; former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya; IDBI Bank CEO B Sriram; SBI MD Arijit Basu; Yes Bank Group President Nikhil Sahani, will also grace the conclave.