HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

2.5 lakh new jobs to be created in IT sector through skill dev programme: Mahendra Nath Pandey



PTI @moneycontrolcom

About 2.5 lakh new jobs will be created in IT sector through comprehensive skill development programmes in the coming months, Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said July 2.

Addressing World Skills India - International Cloud Computing Challenge 2019 here, Pandey said rapid advances made in digital technology can take the cloud computing market in India to $7.1 billion (about Rs 49,000 crore) by 2022 from 2.5 billion (about Rs 17,250 crore) in 2018.

He also expressed hope that in coming years India will stand shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced countries in IT sector and called upon Indian youth to lead the fourth industrial revolution through modern knowledge and skill.

In his address, Nasscom Chairman Keshav Murugesh asked the government to soon pass the Data Protection Bill in Parliament. He said 2 million people would be trained in digital technology in the next three to four years from 0.6 million people currently.

Participants from Japan, China, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Belgium and Ireland are taking part in cloud computing competition under the aegis of Nasscom.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #jobs #Mahendra Nath Pandey

