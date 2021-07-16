MARKET NEWS

1991 Reforms: A landmark move that changed India

At a time when many expected India to shut its doors to conserve its reserves, it bravely did the opposite. India might have been staring at the end of the proverbial barrel then, but the iconic reforms have put the gun in India’s hands now. The 1991 reforms turned out to be the turnaround scrip that changed the grammar of the country for ever.

