you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

$14 bn loans to builders under severe stress, may result in default: Report

Another 22 per cent (about $21 billion) is under some pressure but can potentially be resolved. The stress on this segment is largely on recovery of interest and not on principal amount.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Loans worth $14 billion (about Rs 1,000 crore) provided to real estate firms by banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) are under "severe stress" and facing issues of debt servicing, according to a report. "Over 62 per cent or about $58 billion of the total loan advances ($93 billion) to Indian real estate by banks and NBFCs/HFCs is currently completely stress-free," Anarock said in a statement.

"$14 billion (or merely 16 per cent) of overall lending to Indian real estate is under 'severe' stress, meaning that there has been high leveraging by the concerned developers who have either limited or extremely poor visibility of debt servicing due to a combination of factors," the consultant said.

HFCs accounted for the largest share of total realty loans equalling 38 per cent, followed by banks at nearly 34 per cent share while NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) have 28 per cent share (including loans given under trusteeships).

"Of these, banks and HFCs are much better placed with 70 per cent and 65 per cent of their lending book in a comfortable position. However, it also comes as no surprise that nearly 58 per cent of the total NBFC (non-banking financial company) lending is on a watchlist," it said.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 06:40 pm

