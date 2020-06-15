139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has hit people belonging to various spectra of India’s socio-economic continuum. But, it can be undeniably said that the urban poor have been hit the hardest.

According to a study cited by Mint, nearly 30 percent of India’s urban population will run out of their savings by June-end, and will be unable to cover essential expenses.

The rural poor, on the other hand, are relatively better off with some savings and welfare support to fall back on.

The report cites another survey, which states that 84 percent households have suffered a loss in income since the lockdown was enforced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call for a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of COIVID-19 on March 25.

As a result, most Indians relied on their savings to cover expenditure on essential commodities.

But, for the urban poor, these savings dried up rapidly. Besides, urban poor are worse-hit because their expenditure on essentials is more as compared to their rural counterparts.

To estimate how quickly savings are running out, the study considers different scenarios of income loss for the poorest 50 percent Indians – rural and urban separately.

In the worst case scenario, it was assumed that income in cities fell by an average 82 percent between April and June; while in rural India, incomes fell by 66 percent.

In a moderate scenario, it was assumed that fall in income in cities was 62 percent, while that in rural areas was 50 percent. Going by this assumption, nearly 92 million urban Indians (around 20 percent of the urban population) and 89 million rural Indians (around 10 percent of the rural population) had run out of savings to even expend on essentials after the first 21-days of lockdown.

Given the Centre’s fiscal stimulus to augment the rural economy, those in the hinterland are likely to be capable of purchasing essentials using their savings.

However, about 139 million Indians in cities, which is approximately 30 percent of the urban population, will run out of savings by June-end.

These estimates are based on data from National Sample Survey, while vulnerability has been measured by how much of essential consumption – rent, food, education, electricity, cooking gas, health – can be covered by existing savings, also factoring in support from the government (in-kind and Direct Benefit Transfer) as well as the shock to income.