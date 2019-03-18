131 CAs counter experts' claims that govt is manipulating data

As many as 131 chartered accountants (CAs) have countered economists and social scientists who had earlier alleged that economic statistics in India were in shambles.

The 108 economists and social scientists had also alleged that there is political interference in the publication of data in the country. They claimed that organisations such as Central Statistics Office (CSO) and the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) had earlier enjoyed high credibility but are now under cloud.

In their counter, the 131 CAs have said “disputing government data is routine for experts around the world. However, it is unusual for a particular set to come together to discredit all data and longstanding institutions of eminence.”

“The appeal seems even more devious as the data in respect of GDP, poverty alleviation, ease of doing business are being duly published even by international agencies including World Bank, IMF and many others,” they added.

The CAs said international data and independent agencies have “clearly confirmed the data being published by government agencies”.

Suggesting that “data revisions are part of a healthy practice to balance between timeliness and accuracy”, they said the fast pace of road construction, rural homes built, India’s FDI inflow overtaking China, ease of doing business rank jumping from 142 to 77 and introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, among others, were “conveniently ignored by our friends while writing their letter imputing motives”.

Some of the 131 CAs include Ajay Bahl, Anand Rathi, DK Aggarwal, TV Mohandas Pai, Vallabh Bhansali, Nirmal Jain, Nilesh Shah, Shailesh Haribhakti, KG Somani, Mitil Chokshi, MM Chitale and MR Venkatesh.

The economists and social scientists who had, in a letter, raising data integrity concerns, included Rakesh Basant (IIM-A), James Boyce (University of Massachusetts at Amherst, US), Emily Breza (Harvard University, US), Satish Deshpande (Delhi University), Patrick Francois (University of British Columbia, Canada), R Ramakumar (TISS, Mumbai), Hema Swaminathan (IIM-B) and Rohit Azad (JNU).

Their appeal came against the backdrop of the controversy over revision of GDP numbers and withholding of NSSO employment data.