12,456 houses being built by J-K govt under PMAY: Minister

With an aim to provide houses with basic amenities to all in rural areas, the rural development department in Jammu and Kashmir is constructing 12,456 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (Gramin), state minister Abdul Haq Khan said.

During a meeting, chaired by the minister for rural development, panchayati raj, law and justice, to review implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes including PMAY, MGNREGA and Swach Bharat Abhiyan, it was stated that under PMAY (G) the department has set a target of constructing 38,772 houses.

Of these, 12,456 houses are being built, while 304 houses have already been completed. The minister was informed that the department has registered 18,964 beneficiaries under the scheme, of which, 15,707 have been geo-tagged for ensuring transparency, an official spokesperson said.

Later, the minister interacted with the field staff of the panchayats and blocks and reviewed implementation of the scheme in their respective areas. He directed the officers to accelerate the pace of work to achieve the targets in time.

Khan said the government is committed to improving the standard of living of the people belonging to economically weaker section and have promised clean and hygienic pucca houses with all basic amenities to them.