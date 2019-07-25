App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

12.66 lakh new jobs created in May: ESIC payroll data

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Around 12.66 lakh jobs were created in May, a tad higher than 11.15 lakh jobs in April this year, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) payroll data showed. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during 2018-19, a report released by National Statistical Office (NSO) stated.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The NSO has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018 covering a period starting from September 2017.

The report showed that gross new enrolments with the ESIC during September 2017 to March 2018 were 83.32 lakh.

It showed that a net 9.86 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were recorded during the month of May which was slightly lower than 10.15 lakh in April this year.

During 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by the EPFO. Similarly the net new enrolments were 15.52 lakh during September 2017 to March 2018.

It said that since the numbers of subscribers are from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said in the report that the present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #ESIC #India #jobs #National Statistical Office #Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

