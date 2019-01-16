App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | India’s non-oil trade deficit is the lowest since April

It is likely that the protectionist measures taken by the government have led to compression of non-oil imports

Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to a 10-month low in December 2018. One reason, of course, is the lower price of crude oil.

But not all the improvement in the deficit is due to crude oil prices. The deficit in the non-oil, non-gold and silver trade was also at its lowest since April 2018.

Is that good news? Not really, because non-oil exports in December 2018 were lower by 1.6 percent from a year ago. It was the 2.2 percent fall in non-oil, non-gold and silver imports that led to a narrower non-oil deficit. Add to that the fact that gold and silver imports fell by 20.3 percent from a year ago.

It is likely that the protectionist measures taken by the government have led to compression of non-oil imports. Iron and steel imports, however, were up sharply, as were coal imports.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Economy #India #trade deficit

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.