App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | Bank credit to NBFCs contracts in January

Banks have been wary of defaults by NBFCs and the latest data confirm the liquidity crunch they are facing.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

Bank credit outstanding to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) fell from Rs 5.7 lakh crore as on 21 December 2018 to Rs5.57lakh crore on 18 January 2019, a drop of Rs 13,300 crore.

The growth in bank credit outstanding to NBFCs has been decelerating in recent months. For instance, it increased by Rs 56,500 crore in September 2018, Rs 15,900 crore in October, Rs 3,700 crore in November, Rs 4,600 crore in December and it has now started to contract.

Banks have been wary of defaults by NBFCs, given the weak balance sheets of some of them and the latest data confirm the liquidity crunch they are facing.

This is bad news for small businesses that depend on NBFCs for loans. RBI data show that bank credit outstanding to the micro and small services sector contracted by Rs 55,000 crore in January, while the level of bank credit outstanding to the micro and small manufacturing sector was lower in January 2019 than it was in January 2018. With NBFCs also not lending, small businesses are in trouble.

It’s no wonder then that the government is so keen to get banks to lend to small businesses.​
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:48 am

tags #banking #credit #NBFC #RBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.